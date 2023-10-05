Gibraltar Morocco Business Association and dignitaries at British Moroccan Society’s Gala Dinner

In a splendid tribute to history and partnership, the evening of Monday, October 2, 2023, shone brilliantly as the British Moroccan Society organised a Gala Dinner to commemorate the remarkable the 100th Anniversary of the British Chamber of Commerce for Morocco.

Gibraltar Morocco Business Association, together with Gibraltar Federation Of Small Buisnesses, and Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council office in Gibraltar had the honor to represent His Majesty's Government of Gibraltar in this charitable event that featured the esteemed presence of the British Ambassador to Morocco, Simon Martin, as the guest of honor, underscoring the charitable focus of the evening.

