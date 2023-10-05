GIBRALTAR WATERLOO UNCOVERED ROCK ‘RELAY’ RUN RETURNS

After the success of 2022's inaugural Rock Relay Run, which raised over £4,000 for veterans' charity Waterloo Uncovered, the team is back with an even bigger and better event, including twice as many participants.On the 21st October 2023, a group of 20 runners will take on the gruelling challenge of a 12-hour relay run up and down the 1,398ft high Rock of Gibraltar, in aid of Waterloo Uncovered's life-changing veteran support programmes and also the local Gibraltar Charity ‘The Clubhouse’ - that run a work based programme where individuals with a history of mental illness can develop to their full potential.

05-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR