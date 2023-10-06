Dog Park at Eastern Beach now open

Plans for the dog park were originally put forward earlier this year in July, by the Government, and approved by the Development and Planning Commission by members. Thus, the news of its opening will be welcomed by many dog owners of the Rock, who have longed for a proper place to let their dogs roam and socialise.Each section of the dog park has been provided with a dog shower and water points for the animals to hydrate. Shade is provided by timber pergolas, and ample seating has been provided for owners and handlers.The area in which the dog park has been built is close to the side of Eastern Beach in which dogs are allowed on during the winter months, between November 1st and March 15th each year.Larger shrubs, palms and smaller plants have been installed in planters which run around the perimeter of both sections. Trees have been installed in both areas to supplement the shade.

06-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR