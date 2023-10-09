ELECTION 2023

We offer experience, continuity and change. We are at a critical juncture. The challenges brought about by the pandemic and the intricacies of Brexit have really tested the resilience of both our community and of ourselves in Government. But we remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing Gibraltar in many areas, paving the way for a brighter tomorrow.

As Gibraltar navigates the complex waters of our future relationship treaty with the European Union, we stand at a pivotal crossroads.The outcome of these negotiations will profoundly impact our economy, trade relationships, and the well-being of our people.In these uncertain times, steady and experienced leadership is paramount. Experience does matter, especially when dealing with highly complex negotiations like those with the EU.Fabian and I have been tirelessly engaged in the detail all the time. Our track record speaks for itself. We have so far, through skilful diplomacy and personal contacts, saved Gibraltar from the worst consequences of our departure from the EU.

09-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR