Seasonal Flu and Covid Vaccine Campaigns - Winter 2023

The GHA is preparing the annual seasonal flu and Covid-19 booster vaccination programmes. This year the GHA will be administering the vaccines on separate dates.

The seasonal flu vaccine will be starting as from Monday 9th October at the Primary Care Centre, between 1pm and 4:30pm and from 5:00pm until 7:20pm, Monday to Friday. Those entitled will be called for an appointment. The vaccines will also be offered as a walk-in vaccination clinic between 9am and 3:50pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Weekend walk-in slots will be allocated on a first-come-firstserved basis.

