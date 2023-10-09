THE CEREMONY OF THE KEYS PERFORMED BY THE ROYAL GIBRALTAR REGIMENT

The streets of Gibraltar were graced by members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and supported by the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force on Thursday evening as they conducted the annual Ceremony of the Keys parade.
His Excellency The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy, Caretaker Deputy Chief Minister, Joseph Garcia, and Her Worship the Mayor, Carmen Gomez, were all present for the annual event.
