UK TERRITORIES CAN LEARN FROM EACH OTHER
PERMANENT
The United Kingdom has fourteen Overseas Territories, like Gibraltar, although not all of them have a permanent resident population. They are the last remnants of a British Empire on which the sun never set and are geographically scattered around the globe, with a particular concentration in the Caribbean. Clearly the interests, economies and political structures of these Territories are all very different.
LESSONS
There are probably valuable lessons to learn from each other within the uniqueness of each situation. Six of the territories are in the Caribbean area. Those are Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman, Montserrat and the Turks and Caicos Islands. Bermuda was given a new constitution in 1968 on the expectation that it would be independent within five years but that never happened. They kept the constitution but remained a UK Overseas Territory.
