Official opening of natural history museum at Parson’s Lodge

On Monday, the new natural history museum at Parson’s Lodge was officially opened by John Cortes, after an announcement for the museum was made earlier this year.

As from today, Tuesday 10th October 2023, the museum is open to the public, and is seen as the ‘next stage’ in developing museum and heritage services in Gibraltar. The opening of the new museum at Parson’s Lodge is due to the Gibraltar National Museum Bomb House Lane premises reaching saturation after many years of active development.

10-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR