Childline Gibraltar will be delivering empowering school assemblies to Year 4 and Year 6 students at St. Anne's Upper Primary School to mark Mental Health Awareness Day on October 10, 2023.

In a collaboration dedicated to promoting mental health awareness among children, Childline Gibraltar and The Department of Education continue to work together with an unwavering commitment to the holistic development of students.

