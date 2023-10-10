Castellar Mayor and group visit Gibraltar

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez had the pleasure of hosting the Mayor of Castellar de la Frontera, Señor Don Adrian Vaca Carillo, the Deputy Mayor of Castellar, and a group of senior citizens from the neighbouring Spanish town, in the City Hall.

The group spent time in the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery after which there was an official welcome and an exchange of gifts between respective Mayors in the Mayor’s Parlour.During the afternoon, Señor Don Adrian Vaca Carillo, was received by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, at No6 Convent Place, where they both reiterated their commitment to the importance of working towards an area of shared prosperity for the Campo de Gibraltar.

