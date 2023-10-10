ELECTION TOO CLOSE TO CALL AS POLL SHOWS NARROW WIN FOR GSLP/LIBERALS

The general election is too close to call with the snapshot results of the Panorama Poll showing that the GSLP/Liberals are very narrowly in front. However, the possibility cannot be ruled out that the winner may have to govern with 9 instead of 10.

NARROWLY

The poll places the ruling GSLP/Liberals in front with 49.2% of votes cast and the GSD narrowly behind on 48.7%. This is a lead of 0.5% which is also within the margin of error for these kind of polls of 2-3%. That makes the election too close to call. In a general election this would translate into a hundred odd votes one way or another. Mr Robert Vasquez polls the remaining 2.1%.

