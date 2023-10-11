Two Men Arrested for Racial Abuse

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of Racially Aggravated Intentional Harassment, Alarm and Distress following an incident in the centre of town yesterday morning.

The men, Portuguese and Spanish nationals, aged 21 and 26, were arrested after members of the public reported to police that abuse had been shouted at members of the Jewish community at around 9am on Main Street in the area of Mothercare.Once at New Mole House Police Station, the 21-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class B Drug, Cannabis.An investigation is ongoing and both men remain in police custody.

11-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR