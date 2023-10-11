Fighting fit for another 5 years, HMS Forth returns home ready and eager

HMS FORTH has conducted her first major maintenance period since she was commissioned 5 years ago and is now returning to her home in the Falkland Islands. Having arrived in Gibraltar in March she sailed for Sea Trials and Training, sporting a glamourous new paint scheme.

The maintenance period saw her talented engineers lead the way to conduct substantial maintenance on her hull, engines, shafts and even upgrades to weapon and communication systems. Improvements to mess decks and living quarters were also completed, improving the lived experience of the Ship’s Company.Her Commanding Officer, Commander Easterbrook said:“HMS FORTH has worked extremely hard over the past year, upgrading, and refurbishing our systems so that we can remain fighting-fit for another 5 years.

11-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR