Gibraltar Fishing Club latest competition at the Detached Mole

The Gibraltar Fishing Club held their 11th competition of the season last Sunday at the Detached Mole. Twenty anglers took part in an above average event when considering the fish that were recorded.

Several members more than deserve a special mention. Dario Neale successfully landed three gilthead breams (the heaviest over two kilos) the most number of this specie caught by a single angler during one single competition for the last two decades. Several rare species were also landed two of which have never been caught by any club member.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

11-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR