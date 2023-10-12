University of Gibraltar Hosts Successful World Maritime Day Symposium

The University of Gibraltar proudly hosted a World Maritime Day Symposium on Friday 6th October 2023, bringing together leading experts and industry professionals to discuss key issues facing the global maritime community.

It provided an ideal platform to recognize the maritime industry's vital role in transportation and environmental protection, while also reflecting on 50 years of MARPOL (International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships) achievements.The University of Gibraltar, through its maritime offerings and commitment to sustainability, plays a pivotal role in supporting the aims of MARPOL.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

12-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR