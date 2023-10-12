Her Worship welcomes Global Dance Winners

Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez, accompanied by the Minister for Culture, Prof John Cortes, had the pleasure of welcoming at the Mayor’s Parlour the winners of the recent Global Dance Open Finals held in Avila, Spain.

The leaders of Danza Academy, Mediterranean Dance School, Showdance Company and Stylos Dance Studio were present, the purpose of the occasion to hand over the winners’ Cup to Her Worship as it will be displayed at City Hall during the course of the year.

