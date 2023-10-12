Historic Cocaine Seizures for HM Customs

In a landmark achievement in the ongoing fight against International drug trafficking, HM Customs Gibraltar is celebrating historic cocaine seizures that followed meticulously planned and executed operations in two separate instances.
This extraordinary feat underscores the relentless law enforcement effort by Customs in intercepting consignments of illicit narcotics and mitigating its devastating effects on the international community.
