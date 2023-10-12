Get out and vote!

Today Gibraltar goes to the polls to elect seventeen Members of Parliament from the twenty one candidates who have put their name forward. This means that four of them will not be elected. HE the Governor will then call the leader who commands the most support from those Members to form a government.

That is why different parties have been driving home the “vote for the ten” message in the last few days of the campaign. They know that with a tight result a lower block vote than their opponents can impact upon the outcome.This election is indeed all about the block vote and different parties will be hoping that they have done enough to shore up that support in the days before polling day.

