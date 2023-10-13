FOURTH ELECTION VICTORY IN A ROW FOR GSLP/LIBERALS

The GSLP/Liberals, as predicted by the Panorama Poll on Tuesday, have been returned to office winning their fourth general election in a row. In a tightly-fought contest they won nine seats with 50% of the vote over the GSD who polled 48.2% and won the remaining eight seats. Independent Robert Vasquez was not elected.

TREATY

Despite the close figures, the outcome will be seen as a vote of confidence in the administration and in their ability to deliver a treaty on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the EU. This had been a central issue throughout the campaign with Mr Picardo constantly making the point that only he, and his Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia were in a position to deliver such a treaty. Mr Keith Azopardi, on the other hand, sought to convince the electorate that he was better suited to take the treaty over the line.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

13-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR