GIBRALTAR’S NEW MINISTERS

Directly after the swearing in ceremony for the GSLP Liberals at The Convent on Friday morning, re-elected Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo walked his team over to No.6 Convent Place.

“It has been a huge honour to be sworn in for the fourth time as Chief Minister of His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and to be accompanied by eight ministerial colleagues.”He continued: “This morning [Friday], we enter Government once again because the people of Gibraltar determined that they wanted us to be the ones to get the job done.

16-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR