Bosom Buddies ‘Golden Opportunity’ event

Local charity Bosom Buddies are hosting ‘A Golden Opportunity’ of fashion, dance, song and music at the Sunborn Hotel on Wednesday 25th October. The Bosom Buddies were first initiated in 2006 when their first Survivor’s Fashion Show was organised, in an effort to raise awareness and monies for breast cancer locally. Due to its success, it became an annual event which is still being held after 17 years.

Chairperson of the charity, Sonia Golt explained that the fashion show began by showcasing cancer survivors on the catwalk and has remained the same for all these years.“Unfortunately cancer is diagnosed continuously around the world and in Gibraltar there is a high incidence of this too. We started off as a show for breast cancer survivors but now we are open to anyone who has had or has cancer and wishes to join us.”The Chairperson added that the show can help cancer survivors to regain their self-esteem after going through radiotherapy and/or chemo and finding that they need to find a way out after coming out of the darkness. “This event is a mood booster and helps all in that situation to realise they are not alone.”

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

17-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR