Bosom Buddies ‘Golden Opportunity’ event
SURVIVORS
Chairperson of the charity, Sonia Golt explained that the fashion show began by showcasing cancer survivors on the catwalk and has remained the same for all these years.
“Unfortunately cancer is diagnosed continuously around the world and in Gibraltar there is a high incidence of this too. We started off as a show for breast cancer survivors but now we are open to anyone who has had or has cancer and wishes to join us.”
The Chairperson added that the show can help cancer survivors to regain their self-esteem after going through radiotherapy and/or chemo and finding that they need to find a way out after coming out of the darkness. “This event is a mood booster and helps all in that situation to realise they are not alone.”
