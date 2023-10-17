Chief Minister announces Ministerial Portfolios

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo KC and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia held a Press Conference yesterday afternoon at No 6 Convent Place, to announce the new Ministerial Portfolios following a meeting of the Cabinet yesterday morning.

In addition to their portfolios, each minister will also be responsible for constituents of a particular geographical area in order to reach out to our community and will be available on a regular basis to speak directly with citizens in their area.

17-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR