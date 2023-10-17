ELECTION 2023 - ANALYSIS The public listened and will now expect

The dust has settled after the general election and Gibraltar now has a new government. It is always worth looking back on the last four weeks because the outcome will itself create ripples going forward into the next four years.
CHANGE
The key moment in this general election was the announcement of the GSD line-up. There were many people who wanted a change but the idea that six relative newcomers could be catapulted into ministerial office a few weeks later did not run well with the electorate.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
17-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR