GARCIA TO ADDRESS UNITED NATIONS TODAY

Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia arrived in New York late yesterday in order to address the 4th Committee of the United Nations later today. The address is at 9pm Gibraltar time, which is 3pm in New York. The meeting is also broadcast online on UN Web TV.

The Special Political and Decolonisation Committee, as it is also known, deals with a wide range of questions and receives reports from the Committee of 24 on the progress of the decolonisation agenda. It also deals with other matters like the effects of atomic radiation, questions relating to information, peace-keeping operations, international cooperation and even the peaceful use of outer space.

