Shadow Ministerial responsibilities announced by the Leader of the Opposition

 Thursday, October 19, 2023 - 10:03

Following on from last week’s general election, Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition has assigned the responsibilities of the Shadow Cabinet as follows:


Keith Azopardi: Post-Brexit issues; European & International affairs, Self-Determination & United Nations issues, decolonisation and sovereignty; constitutional reform; civil rights; parliamentary reform & governance, the Public Service, MOD Industrial Relations, the Economy, personal status and immigration;

19-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR