Shadow Ministerial responsibilities announced by the Leader of the Opposition

Following on from last week’s general election, Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition has assigned the responsibilities of the Shadow Cabinet as follows:
Keith Azopardi: Post-Brexit issues; European & International affairs, Self-Determination & United Nations issues, decolonisation and sovereignty; constitutional reform; civil rights; parliamentary reform & governance, the Public Service, MOD Industrial Relations, the Economy, personal status and immigration;
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
19-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR