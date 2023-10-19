The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar
The Gold Residential Project, which is completed only at Gold level over a period of at least four nights and five consecutive days, aims to broaden participants’ horizons through involvement with others in a residential setting. Participants have the opportunity to share a purposeful experience with people who are not their usual companions and work towards a common goal, set out by the participants themselves. Through the Gold Residential Project participants will meet new people, explore life in an unfamiliar environment, develop new skills and, hopefully, have a life changing experience.
- The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar
