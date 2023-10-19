The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, October 19, 2023 - 10:03
The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar

APPROVED ACTIVITY PROVIDER

On the 3rd October the Board of Trustees of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Gibraltar presented an Approved Activity Provider Licence to The Nautilus Project.

This licence, the first of this type issued by the Award in Gibraltar, allows The Nautilus Project to deliver the Gold Residential Project in Gibraltar. This will create amazing opportunities for young people across the globe to undertake their residential project in Gibraltar.

The Gold Residential Project, which is completed only at Gold level over a period of at least four nights and five consecutive days, aims to broaden participants’ horizons through involvement with others in a residential setting. Participants have the opportunity to share a purposeful experience with people who are not their usual companions and work towards a common goal, set out by the participants themselves. Through the Gold Residential Project participants will meet new people, explore life in an unfamiliar environment, develop new skills and, hopefully, have a life changing experience.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

19-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR