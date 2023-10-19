The Royal Gibraltar Regiment have brought home the silver as they celebrate their remarkable achievements at International Patrol Competition
Thursday, October 19, 2023 - 10:08
The Cambrian Patrol, regarded globally as one of the hardest military exercises, is known for its demanding tests of military skills and knowledge. It is set over a 70km course along the hills and mountains of South Wales. The competition attracts teams from all over the world, as well as units from across the British Army.
The team, made up of members from I Company and supported by the wider Regiment, completed the exercise demonstrating their physical and mental resilience, military professionalism, and leadership that saw them rewarded with the Silver Medal.
