The Royal Gibraltar Regiment have brought home the silver as they celebrate their remarkable achievements at International Patrol Competition

12 members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment took part in this year’s Cambrian Patrol competition, and they were thrilled to be awarded a prestigious Silver Medal after taking part in the gruelling 48-hour patrol competition.

The Cambrian Patrol, regarded globally as one of the hardest military exercises, is known for its demanding tests of military skills and knowledge. It is set over a 70km course along the hills and mountains of South Wales. The competition attracts teams from all over the world, as well as units from across the British Army.

The team, made up of members from I Company and supported by the wider Regiment, completed the exercise demonstrating their physical and mental resilience, military professionalism, and leadership that saw them rewarded with the Silver Medal.

19-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR