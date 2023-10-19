Address to the 4th Committee of the United Nations

THE HON DR JOSEPH GARCIA CMG DEPUTY CHIEF MINISTER OF GIBRALTAR Madam Chair, I appear before you as the newly re-elected Deputy Chief Minister of the Government of Gibraltar. So I speak for the Government and the people of my country. Exactly sixty years ago, the elected representatives of Gibraltar appeared before the United Nations for the first time. We argued then for the recognition of our right to self-determination.

We called for the exercise of that right.And we asserted our desire for a democratic decolonisation.Sixty years later, Madam Chair, we are still here saying the same thing.Nothing has happened.There has yet to be meaningful engagement by the United Nations.The UN has simply looked the other way.This is not only disappointing, it is unacceptable.Gibraltar wants to engage with this Committee and the Committee of 24.We want to achieve a decolonised status.We want to be removed from your list of Non Self Governing Territories.And the Administering Power has publicly said it supports us in working towards this goal.Gibraltar recently marked those sixty years of coming to the United Nations with a public exhibition.It covered the details of our interventions before this Committee and the Committee of 24.Those interventions have always reflected our eagerness and enthusiasm to finally achieve a decolonised status.Many of you represented here today were colonies once.

