Address to the 4th Committee of the United Nations
We called for the exercise of that right.
And we asserted our desire for a democratic decolonisation.
Sixty years later, Madam Chair, we are still here saying the same thing.
Nothing has happened.
There has yet to be meaningful engagement by the United Nations.
The UN has simply looked the other way.
This is not only disappointing, it is unacceptable.
Gibraltar wants to engage with this Committee and the Committee of 24.
We want to achieve a decolonised status.
We want to be removed from your list of Non Self Governing Territories.
And the Administering Power has publicly said it supports us in working towards this goal.
Gibraltar recently marked those sixty years of coming to the United Nations with a public exhibition.
It covered the details of our interventions before this Committee and the Committee of 24.
Those interventions have always reflected our eagerness and enthusiasm to finally achieve a decolonised status.
Many of you represented here today were colonies once.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
19-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- FLASH for Severe Gale
- UN cannot be “all words and no action” says Garcia
- Address to the 4th Committee of the United Nations
- The Royal Gibraltar Regiment have brought home the silver as they celebrate their remarkable achievements at International Patrol Competition
- Minister for Justice visits Gibraltar Courts Service
- The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar
- Shadow Ministerial responsibilities announced by the Leader of the Opposition
- INTERNATIONAL WALK TO SCHOOL MONTH 2023