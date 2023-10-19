UN cannot be “all words and no action” says Garcia

PUNCHES

In an address which pulled no punches with Spain, or indeed with the Committee itself, the Deputy Chief Minister accused Madrid of seeking to redraw a European border to what it was before 1704. He said that this was “a frightening notion” and added that it had “huge implications that extend far beyond Gibraltar.” We live in a world where people “cannot simply be handed over between kings and princes against their wishes”, he declared, making it clear that what Spain wanted was “recolonisation” as opposed to “deco-lonisation”.

