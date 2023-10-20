UK- Gibraltar trade again hits record levels

Trade between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar has once again reached record levels and now stands at £6.7 billion in both directions. This comes in the latest figures released by the UK Department for International Trade.

The latest available data refers to the four quarters up to the end of the first quarter of 2023. This puts total trade between the UK and Gibraltar in goods and services at £6.7 billion, which is an increase of 5.3% or £336 million.

20-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR