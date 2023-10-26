GRGA’s first performance Autumn Competition

The GRGA were invited by the Ceuta Rhythmic Gymnastics Club to their first exclusive Autumn Competition, which was warmly embraced by all gymnasts and coaches.

All gymnasts delivered outstanding routines, showcasing their dedication and skill to this sport.Our youngest members of the competition team competed for the first time as individuals in the Pre-Benjamin Pre-Copa Freehand Category.Lara Banbury won 3rd place, Sophie-May Tart placed 4th and Sofia Gallagher placed 5th.In the Pre Copa Rope Sienna Mena came 3rd with rope and Alyse Lombard Leira 3rd with clubs. As a team Sienna and Alyse also took the team bronze medal.

