Minister for Europe congratulates Chief Minister and reaffirms UK support for Gibraltar

Mr Docherty formally congratulated Mr Picardo for his recent election win and confirmed that he would continue to work closely with the Government of Gibraltar to deliver a safe and secure UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar whilst at the same time continue to plan on matters relating to a possible NNO. He also reaffirmed the UK Government’s steadfast and unshakeable commitment to Gibraltar on all matters and in particular in relation to sovereignty.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

26-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR