Team of local anglers to compete in World Surfcasting Championships in Italy

On Sunday 29th October a team of local anglers represented Gibraltar and the Angling Federation at the forthcoming 39th World Surfcasting Championships to be held in Catania Sicily in Italy.

The Gibraltar Federation of Sea Anglers sent a team to the Championships, where a total of 22 nations will be taking part, some as far as Chile, Brazil and South Africa.A statement by the Federation said: “After nearly 12 months of careful preparation and planning, the team is rearing to go.

31-10-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR