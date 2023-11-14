Garcia in London Overseas Territory Meetings

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia left for London yesterday for a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council between the Government of the United Kingdom and the Governments of the different Overseas Territories.

This meeting follows the pre-JMC which took place in Gibraltar around National Day which was attended by the leaders and representatives of the other Overseas Territories, where there was a discussion on matters of common interest and a special session on constitutional development and reform. That was a precursor to this week.

14-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR