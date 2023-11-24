Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar Unveils Two Amazing Initiatives for 2024

*1. Calendar of Courage: Portraits of Triumph* In collaboration with the Gibraltar Face and Body Painting Association, our 2024 Calendar is a visual journey celebrating the strength of breast cancer survivors. Each month features powerful portraits capturing the indomitable spirit of survivors transformed into works of art by skilled painters. This fundraising calendar not only honours the courage of survivors but also supports breast cancer initiatives in Gibraltar. Every purchase contributes to vital programs providing support, awareness, and care for those affected by breast cancer.

