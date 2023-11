Detectives from the RGP’s Economic Crime Unit have been raising awareness of Card Not Present Fraud (CNPF) in the town centre yesterday.

The officers visited dozens of businesses on Main Street to explain how the scam works and to raise awareness amongst both retailers and members of the public.Over the past three years alone, several retailers in Gibraltar have lost over £100,000 after being targeted by fraudsters.

