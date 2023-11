by MEGAN STRINGER An application to demolish the current Devonport Apartments building and construct a new residential development,

alongside exposing underlying fortifications and the creation of a new historic urban beautification area at West Place of Arms, Corral Road & Devonport Apartments was refused unanimously at Thursday’s Development and Planning Commission meeting.

