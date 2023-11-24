SÁNCHEZ MUST SHOW COURAGE OVER GIBRALTAR TREATY

The re-appointment of Pedro Sanchez as Prime Minister of Spain will be seen by many as the first step in the direction of a UK-EU treaty on the future relationship of Gibraltar. While that would be a fair assessment to make, there of course is no guarantee that this will happen.

The fact is that Madrid now has a historic opening within its sight to make up for centuries of conflict, decades of mistrust and years of missed opportunities. A second step has already been taken. Mr Sanchez has appointed his Cabinet and of particular interest has been the re-appointment of Mr Jose Manuel Albares as Foreign Minister, who had been widely tipped to retain the post.

