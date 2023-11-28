Justin Hewitt runner up in International Mediterranean Darts Open

Incredible performance by a blazing Justin Hewitt on Sunday night in the Sunborn International Mediterranean Darts Open, securing the runner-up position.

The calibre of the 128 players worldwide was notably high, featuring professional darts players such as Andy Bolton and Max Hopp, former professionals like Steve Brown and John Brown, WDF World Cup semi-finalist Carles Arola, former Gibraltar Darts Open winners, and former Youth World Champion Leighton Bennett, alongside local darts players.

