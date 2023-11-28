TRIBUTE: GRACE TORRES

Grace Torres sadly passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday night. She was a warm and caring person whose passion for photography illuminated every aspect of her life.

Grace's unwavering commitment and talent transformed every task into a work of art. Professionally, she excelled, bringing her creative eye and dedication to PANORAMA as a friend and photographer for over 20 years. Grace leaves behind a legacy of wonderful memories captured through her lens, moments that will forever hold a special place in the hearts of many people. This is because, as those who knew her will testify, she was a very special person. Her friendship and professionalism touched us all deeply, and her absence will be deeply felt. Our condolences to her husband Anselmo, to her children and to her family. May she rest in peace. 28-11-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR