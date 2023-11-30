Gibraltar Fishing Club report on the last two competitions

The Gibraltar Fishing Club held the last two competitions both at Eastern Beach. A morning event on the 19th November and an evening one on Saturday the 25th.

Both were well attended with 18 and 20 members respectively taking part.The competition of the 19th ended as an above average one with some nice quality fish caught. Dario Neale landed a kilo plus spotted bass the heaviest so far this season he was also the top angler on the day.WINNERSThe day trophy winners of the the beach point aggregates were:1st; Dario Neale 4512 points2nd: Charlie Carreras 3736 points3rd: Dylan Dalli 3316 points

