The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, and the Minister for Financial Services, the Hon Nigel Feetham KC MP, attended an award ceremony hosted by prestigious financial

services publications The Financial Times and The Banker, in London last week in support of Mr Tuan Tran, the founder of the TNG Global Foundation, which is established in Gibraltar, and sole shareholder of Trusted Novus Bank in Gibraltar.

