EU TREATY: WILL SPAIN SPOIL THE CHRISTMAS PARTY?

That officials of the European Union have started to brief against Spain is an indication of just how fed up everybody else is with the Gibraltar treaty negotiations. Indeed, the suggestion is that far from showing flexibility or generosity,

Madrid is displaying a degree of stubbornness and a lack of realism which is making the conclusion of an already complex treaty even harder.The irony is that Spain herself is to blame for the existing state of affairs. It was Madrid which insisted first that Gibraltar not form part of the UK treaty and second that no future relationship deal could be reached without Spain’s consent.

