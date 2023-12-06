Multi-Agency Live Exercise (LIVEX) to take place on Thursday Gibraltar’s emergency services and other first responding agencies will take part in a live exercise on Thursday to practice the multi-agency response to a marauding terrorist attack. The exerc
The exercise will take place across a number of locations in Gibraltar and will involve a blue light presence. It will practise the deployment of operational capabilities and will see the activation of the Tactical and Strategic Coordinating Groups, to replicate the realities of a response to a terror attack as far as possible.
Members of the public are assured that this is part of routine planning and training. Disruption to the public will be kept to a minimum.
06-12-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Christmas Flower Show 2023
- Multi-Agency Live Exercise (LIVEX) to take place on Thursday Gibraltar’s emergency services and other first responding agencies will take part in a live exercise on Thursday to practice the multi-agency response to a marauding terrorist attack. The exerc
- EU TREATY: WILL SPAIN SPOIL THE CHRISTMAS PARTY?
- Hanukkah learning experience for St Paul's School and Hebrew Primary School
- TALKS RESUME IN MALAGA
- GSD LEADERSHIP PROCESS STARTS TODAY
- Chief Minister and Minister for Financial Services attend Bank of the Year Awards 2023 in London
- VOX MOTION CALLS FOR SPANISH GIBRALTAR