“Enhanced use;” what a dangerous play on words

When a foreign secretary starts using the phrase `Win Win ` for a situation in particular which has to do with matters relating to Gibraltar and Spain, it makes me very nervous.

It’s always been the case that those who look in, have always seen things different to the way we see them from within, if you know what I mean. In August 2013, David Cameron as British Prime Minister, was urging Europe to send monitors to the border; telling the Commission President that increased Spanish checks contravened right of free movement.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

15-12-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR