GIBRALTAR TOPS POLL FOR OVERNIGHT VISITORS TO CADIZ

The tracking of Gibraltar mobile telephones in Spain has shown the large number of overnight visitors to that country from the Rock. In fact, the numbers are completely disproportionate in terms of the size of Gibraltar, but it demonstrates the high value impact to the Spanish economy of tourists from here.

VISITORS

Spain’s Instituto Nacional de Estadistica, has produced and published online a study showing the nationality of visitors to different parts of Andalucia. The methodology utilised has been the tracking of mobile telephones. It is the mobile service provider which determines the nationality of any particular individual. This means that a mobile phone from Gibraltar, which is roaming in southern Spain, will be taken to be a visitor from Gibraltar. In the same way, a mobile phone user from Portugal will be taken to be Portuguese.

15-12-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR