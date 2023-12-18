Housing Department launch hotline to report unoccupied Government rental flats

In line with this Government’s manifesto commitment to make Housing work for those who need it the most, the Ministry for Housing are making a proactive effort to address the issue of vacant Government rental properties.
Individuals are encouraged to report any Government rental properties that are seemingly empty or abandoned to a new dedicated hotline. This will allow the Ministry for Housing to take appropriate action to reallocate these properties to those who need them and reduce the waiting list. Reports can be anonymous and all information provided will be treated with the strictest confidence.
Reports can be made 24/7 by calling 200 40040 and via email to housing@gibraltar.gov.gi
18-12-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR