POSITIVE SIGNS IN PARLIAMENT DESPITE “MORON” REMARK

The Gibraltar Parliament meets again for questions tomorrow afternoon. When it first met after the October election there were plenty of reasons to expect fireworks. The campaign had been intense, the result was close and the outcome had evidently upset more than one.

ELECTION

Yet it was quite a civilised group of 17 MPs who gathered to represent the rest of Gibraltar for the first time in a working meeting since the general election. In large measure this was due to the timely interventions of the new Speaker Justice Karen Ramagge who kept everyone, old and new Members, in check. She insisted that MPs address each other as Honourable Members, through the Chair, and that they avoid long questions and even longer answers. By and large this worked.

