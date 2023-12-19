HUMAN RELATIONS CANNOT BE BROKEN BY A DICTATOR, REFERENDUM OR ANY POLITICIAN, Picardo tells Cadena Ser

by F. Oliva Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has declared that Gibraltar and the Campo can form a booming economic partnership by combining the Rock’s privileged access to the UK financial markets with the hinterland’s own right of entry to the EU single market.

Speaking to the Cadena Ser’s ‘Hoy Por Hoy’ national radio programme on Friday, Mr Picardo expressed confidence that the area could become one of the most important international logistical hubs of the Mediterranean, and bring to fruition the aspiration of all parties engaged in the negotiation for an EU-UK Treaty on Gibraltar to create an unprecedented zone of shared prosperity.

19-12-23 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR