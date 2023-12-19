INFLAMED TENSIONS IN SPAIN MARK TREATY BACKDROP

The Spanish government has faced a battery of parliamentary questions about Gibraltar, which cover areas like fishing, Frontex, the treaty and incursions. It is obvious that part of this is the right of the political spectrum in that country seeking to stir up different issues against the recently re-elected governing coalition.

The pact between the PSOE and the Catalan nationalists has not gone down well in certain quarters. The right wing parties in Spain have mobilised and taken to the streets, and in some cases anonymously organised demonstrations have led to open rioting in the Spanish capital and elsewhere. That support is being galvanised through social media and right-wing commentators in the Spanish press.

